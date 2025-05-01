Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,719,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,981,000 after acquiring an additional 645,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

