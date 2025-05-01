Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $122,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after acquiring an additional 686,089 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

