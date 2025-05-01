Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 374.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.79% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $390.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.47. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oruka Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORKA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

ORKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 88,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,803.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,148,428 shares in the company, valued at $47,458,016.32. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,456 in the last 90 days. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

