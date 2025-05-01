Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.33% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $31,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,776,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,910,000 after buying an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,482,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 789.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

