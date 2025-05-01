Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Playtika by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Playtika by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Playtika by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 96,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Playtika by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 415,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 229,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie dropped their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

