Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $104.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

