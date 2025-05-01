Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Penumbra by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $292.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,446 shares of company stock worth $39,543,953. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

