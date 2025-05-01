Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,937 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $260,571.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,150.40. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTON opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

