Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $142,340.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $646,735.05. This trade represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

