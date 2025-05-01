PDT Partners LLC Acquires 8,116 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of RxSight worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $6,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RxSight by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $14.72 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. Analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.