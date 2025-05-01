Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATK. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

