Parvin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $223,202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 396,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after buying an additional 374,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 367,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after buying an additional 363,339 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

