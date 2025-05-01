Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,031,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

