Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $274.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

