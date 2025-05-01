Parvin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,125 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 47.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

