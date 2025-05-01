Park National (NYSE:PRK) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price for the company.

PRK opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. Park National has a 1 year low of $131.93 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 199.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Park National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

