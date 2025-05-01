Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Holdings Cut by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

PAAS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

