Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1308554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 225,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,662,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,859,037.45. This represents a 2.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

See Also

