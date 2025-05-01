Nuvalent (NUVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Nuvalent to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Nuvalent to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $6,185,150. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

