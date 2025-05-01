Nuvalent (NUVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Nuvalent to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Nuvalent to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nuvalent Price Performance
NUVL stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on NUVL
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $6,185,150. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.