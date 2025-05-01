NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

NBY stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

