Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 3448154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 486,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2,001.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

