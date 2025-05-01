Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.66 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

