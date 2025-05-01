Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of indie Semiconductor worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

