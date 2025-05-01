Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.0 %

FYBR stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

