Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Has $345,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETWO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $676.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ETWO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

