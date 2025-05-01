Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Buys 22,922 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. HashiCorp comprises approximately 3.2% of Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,723,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,185,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 351,855 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

