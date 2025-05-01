NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

