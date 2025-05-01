Nebula Research & Development LLC Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

