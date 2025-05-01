Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 29th

Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Apple, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, and Sony Group are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks (also called stock music or production music) are pre-recorded instrumental or vocal tracks kept in specialized libraries for licensing in multimedia projects. They typically come with royalty-free or rights-managed licenses, allowing filmmakers, advertisers, podcasters and other creators to use them without negotiating individual artist contracts. By offering ready-made, legally cleared music, music stocks streamline the process of finding high-quality audio for videos, games and other productions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,300,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $20.77 on Tuesday, hitting $576.96. 7,548,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $280.37 and a one year high of $652.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.96.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,124,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,592,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average of $229.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.42. 5,132,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,644,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.86. 949,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Sony Group (SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 4,390,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,167. The stock has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

