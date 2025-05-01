Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.41.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.75. Progressive has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total value of $2,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares in the company, valued at $75,462,306.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,922.70. This represents a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

