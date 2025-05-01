MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Corpay by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Corpay by 2,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Corpay by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $325.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.06 and a 200-day moving average of $350.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.62.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

