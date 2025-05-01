MGO One Seven LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.