MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 463.23 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,493.40. This trade represents a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

