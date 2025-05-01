MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 145,066 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.58 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

