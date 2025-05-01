MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $71,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,103.07. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.