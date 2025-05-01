MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,055 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 779.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Chemours Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.