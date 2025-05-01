Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $133.91 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,635 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $133,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 30,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 359,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $19,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 32,067 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.39, for a total transaction of $31,374,032.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,458.11. This trade represents a 98.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,402,223. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.12.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,131.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.25 and a twelve month high of $1,133.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $961.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $911.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

