Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 75,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $120,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 743,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.38 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.11.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

