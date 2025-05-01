Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $238,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $177.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

