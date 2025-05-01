Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 14,935 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

