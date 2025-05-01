MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,593 shares of company stock valued at $91,232,425. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

