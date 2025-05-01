Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 120273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Lotus Technology by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

