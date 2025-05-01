Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 120273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Lotus Technology Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
