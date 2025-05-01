Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,796 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,942,000 after buying an additional 1,093,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after buying an additional 481,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYF opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

