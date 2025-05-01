LGT Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3,385.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trimble by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

