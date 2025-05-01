Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,965,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,857,000 after purchasing an additional 151,255 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Ross Stores by 231.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,540.99. This represents a 5.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.