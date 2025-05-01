Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

