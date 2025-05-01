Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

