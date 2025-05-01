Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $582,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $127,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

KMB opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,132 shares of company stock worth $2,112,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

