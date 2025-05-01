Keel Point LLC Sells 669 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $128.38 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.