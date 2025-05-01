Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $170.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.32. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

